Brian Dawkins explains what it means to be first Clemson player in NFL Hall of Fame

Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Dawkins was named to the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame class in February. He will officially be inducted on Saturday, becoming the first Clemson player in the NFL Hall of Fame.
Dawkins is already in Canton, Ohio and attended Thursday’s NFL Hall of Fame game between the Bears and the Ravens. He was interviewed by Michele Tafoya on NBC during the game and discussed what it means to be the first Clemson player in the NFL Hall of Fame.
“It’sunbelievable. Like all of the legends and all of the individuals that played atClemson, it’s not like it’s a scrub school. It’s a school with a rich traditionof fine, quality players,” Dawkins said. “And to know that I’m the one that’s now representingClemson… it’s an honor for me.”
Dawkins was a safety at Clemson from 1992-95 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior.
He had 89 tackles during his senior season and also led the ACC in interceptions with six. Dawkins also intercepted three passes in one quarter during a game against Duke in 1995. He is the only Clemson player to every record three interceptions in a quarter.
“Brian Dawkins has represented this football program, this University, with distinction for over 25 years,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement when Dawkins was selected. “He had a terrific career at Clemson, then had an even better career in the NFL with Philadelphia and Denver.”
Dawkins was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft and he played 16 years in the NFL.
He was named to the Pro Bowl nine times and was an All-Pro selection in 2001, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009.
Dawkins finished his career with 1,131 tackles, 37 interceptions, 26 sacks, 36 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries in 224 career games (221 starts).
“Itell people all the time that I never thought about the Hall of Fame because Iwas just thinking about earning a job and pro bowls and stuff like that,” Dawkins said. “Inever thought about the Hall of Fame… What a blessing.”
