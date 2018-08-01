Want to meet your favorite Clemson players? Here’s how you can do it

Clemson fans will get an opportunity to meet head coach Dabo Swinney, returning stars Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell and newcomers Trevor Lawrence and Xavier Thomas during fan appreciation day later this month.
This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12 from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., the school announced Wednesday.
Swinney and all Clemson players will sign autographs during the event, which will last two and a half hours.
Fans can enter through gates 1, 5, 9, 10 and 13, and in addition to meeting the players and coaches, the national championship trophy, ACC championship trophy and Palmetto Bowl trophy will be available for fan photos.
Autograph books will be available for the first 5,000 fans 18 years of age or younger and football posters will also be available at all gates.
Coca-Cola will provide free water and soft drinks for attendees. Concessions and novelties will also be available for purchase.
Free public parking is available in Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, Jervey Meadows, Lot 10, McFadden, Lot 3A, and East Beach. ADA parking is available with a state-issued permits at Lot C-7 (North Stadium Lot).
