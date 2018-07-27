Blue chip defender commits to Clemson football at All-In cookout

Birmingham linebacker LaVonta Bentley (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) said earlier in the week he was strongly considering committing to Clemson at Friday night’s All-In Cookout. It didn’t take long for him to do just that announcing his pledge just minutes after the event began. He’s the third linebacker commitment and the 19th commitment overall for the class.
Bentley visited Clemson in March and and from that point the Tigers held the upper hand. Alabama, Auburn, Florida and LSU were some others he looked at but no one could overcome Clemson’s advantage.
Bentley returned to Clemson in June and it was on that visit he met with the school president. It was that kind of attention and the consistent recruiting effort of Dabo Swinney, Brent Venables and Todd Bates that won the day for Clemson.
Comments