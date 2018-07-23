Clemson football picked to win ACC title for fourth year in a row

Clemson has already won three consecutive ACC titles. The Tigers are heavy favorites to add a fourth in December.
The ACC released its preseason football poll on Monday and 139 of the 148 media members that voted in the poll last week during the ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte picked the Tigers to win the ACC in 2018.
Miami was next with five votes, followed by N.C. State with two and Florida State and Virginia Tech with one each.
Clemson is also the heavy favorite to win the Atlantic Division, receiving 145 of the possible 148 votes. Florida State was picked to finish second and received one first-place vote, while N.C. State was picked to finish third and received two first-place votes.
Boston College was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic, followed by Louisville, Wake Forest and Syracuse.
Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division, which would set up a rematch with Clemson in the ACC title game. The Tigers earned a 38-3 win last season.
The Hurricanes received 122 first-place votes. Virginia Tech (16 first-place votes), Georgia Tech (8), Duke (1), Pitt, North Carolina (1) and Virginia followed behind Miami.
Here is a full list of the predictions.
ACC Championship Votes
1. Clemson – 139
2. Miami – 5
3. NC State – 2
T4. Florida State – 1, Virginia Tech – 1
Atlantic Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Clemson (145) – 1,031
2. Florida State (1) – 789
3. NC State (2) – 712
4. Boston College – 545
5. Louisville – 422
6. Wake Forest – 413
7. Syracuse – 232
Coastal Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Miami (122) – 998
2. Virginia Tech (16) – 838
3. Georgia Tech (8) – 654
4. Duke (1) – 607
5. Pitt – 420
6. North Carolina (1) – 370
7. Virginia – 257
