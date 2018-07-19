FSU defender: ‘All the pressure’ is on Clemson

Clemson has won the ACC each of the past three seasons and will almost assuredly be picked to win the league again in 2018 when the preseason predictions are released later this month.
Still, Florida State defender Brian Burns does not believe that there is a big gap between Clemson and the rest of the ACC.
“Clemson is an amazing team. They have amazing talent and all, but no I don’t feel like they’ve separated themselves at all,” Burns said. “They still have to compete just like everybody else, and any given day you can get beat by anybody.”
Florida State is the last team other than Clemson to win the ACC, doing so three consecutive years from 2012-14.
Burns believes that the Seminoles have a chance to surprise some people this season, particularly with Clemson getting so much attention.
“I’m actually happy that they’re the favorite and they’re in front of everybody. They’re the headlines and everything because that puts all the pressure on them while we’re back behind them or whatever from the media’s view,” Burns said. “That’s just giving us the perfect opportunity to creep up without having any notice. I like being the underdog.”
