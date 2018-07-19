How to watch Duke’s Canada basketball games on TV

Duke basketball fans need to learn how to use ESPN+ to get their first look at the team’s newest star players.

Duke and ESPN announced Thursday that the Blue Devils’ three exhibition games in Canada next month, plus an eight-episode documentary, will only be available on ESPN+, the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service.

ESPN+ costs $4.95 per month or $49.99 for an annual subscription. It can be accessed online via the ESPN app on computers, smartphones, game devices or on television streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV or Chromecast. Remember that, while the ESPN app itself is free, accessing ESPN+ content will require paying the subscription fee.

Dates, times and opponents for Duke’s three games during its Canada trip are:

Aug. 15 -- Duke vs. Ryerson, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 -- Duke vs. University of Toronto, 7 p.m.

Aug 19 -- Duke vs. McGill, 3 p.m.

In addition, later this year ESPN+ will broadcast “Earn Everything,” an eight-episode, all-access series. Filming has already started with the team’s summer work in preparation for its Canada tour. The series will also show the team in Canada plus its work when it returns to Durham and will conclude with preparation for the season-opening game with Kentucky at the Champions Classic on Nov. 6.