Clemson isn’t invincible, ACC coach says

Clemson has won the ACC title and advanced to the College Football Playoff each of the past three seasons.
Georgia Tech has lost to the Tigers each of those three years and five of the past six. Still, Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson does not believe that there is a large gap between the Tigers and the rest of the ACC.
“We’ve had our success with Clemson,” Johnson said Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte. “They’ve won the last two but I think we’re 5-6 against them. We probably have a better record against them than anybody else that they play.”
Johnson won his first three meetings against Clemson, including the 2009 ACC title game, but he is 2-6 against the Tigers since then.
Still, he does not believe Clemson is head-and-shoulders better than the rest of the ACC.
“It’s always a challenge. They’ve got great players. Dabo (Swinney) does a good job,” Johnson said. “They’re tough to play, but they’re not invincible.”
