ACC commissioner: A national injury report coming soon for college football?

The Supreme Court made the decision to legalize gambling on sports in May, a move that ACC commissioner John Swofford expects to lead to some changes in college football.
Swofford met with the media at the ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon and bragged about the ACC’s recent accomplishments. He was then asked about gambling and detailed the changes he expects to take place.
“My guess is we will have a national - I won’t even call it an injury report because I think that we need to include other situations that would be in sync, be consistent across the country,” Swofford said. “I think that’s critically important, and would include not only injuries but if there’s disciplinary action where a player is suspended for a game or for whatever reason that would need to be a part of it as well.”
Swofford went on to explain why he believes this move needs to be made.
“I think that reduces to some degree people you don’t really want coming around players and managers and doctors and anybody associated with the program, coaches, trying to get information in another kind of way, in an underhanded kind of way.”
The ACC has traditionally been the only conference to provide injury reports, not as a rule but as a “gentlemen’s agreement,” according to Swofford.
The league will not have injury reports this year, but Swofford expects a national rule to be implemented in the near future, likely as soon as 2019.
“My general feeling, and I sense that our coaches’ general feeling is the same, that that’s probably something that needs to happen on a national basis,” Swofford said. “I don’t think it’ll happen for this season. I suspect it’ll be for next season, but I’ll be surprised if that’s not in place.”
