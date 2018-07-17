Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews 2018 season at media golf outing

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney spoke at his media golf outing Tuesday and previewed the 2018 season
By
UNC's Fedora ready to get started

ACC

UNC's Fedora ready to get started

North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks about enjoying the coaching camaraderie of the Pigskin Preview and his eagerness to get a new season started, after his appearance in Cary on July 16, 2018.

Get ready for UNC football

ACC

Get ready for UNC football

With receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams, tailback Michael Carter and defensive tackle Aaron Crawford back, the North Carolina Tar Heels football team look to bounce back in 2018.