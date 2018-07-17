Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews 2018 season at media golf outing

North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks about enjoying the coaching camaraderie of the Pigskin Preview and his eagerness to get a new season started, after his appearance in Cary on July 16, 2018.
Team CP3 forward Wendell Moore Jr., the No. 2 player in North Carolina, talks about playing against NY Renaissance and Jalen Lecque, the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina at the EYBL Peach Jam.
Adam Neese, 24, was killed when the car he was driving ran off of Lake Point Road off of Buckwalter Parkway in greater Bluffton and crashed into the trees at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.. A passenger was injured and taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital.