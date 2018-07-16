What Jimbo Fisher said about Texas A&M facing Clemson so early in 2018

Jimbo Fisher is in his first year as the head coach at Texas A&M, and his first four weeks of the 2018 season will not be easy.
The Aggies will host Clemson in Week 2 before traveling to face Alabama in Week 4, and Fisher will face two teams that have reached the College Football Playoff each of the past three years early on during his time at Texas A&M.
Fisher met with the media Monday in Atlanta during SEC Media Days and was asked about facing Clemson and Alabama during the first month of the season.
“Well, I think it gets your attention, I’ll say that,” Fisher said. “It definitely makes your kids wonder. I think when you have those kind of games in the early parts of the season, I think it makes your summer that much better. I think it gets your attention. They understand the competition level and what you come to.”
Fisher is no stranger to facing Clemson as he was previously the head coach at Florida State from 2010-17.
He finished 4-4 against the Tigers as the head coach at FSU, losing his final three meetings against Clemson.
Fisher went on to explain what it will take to be successful against Clemson and Alabama.
“The great teams I’ve ever been a part of, as crazy as this sounds, you prepared for your opponent, but that wasn’t what it was about,” Fisher said. “It was more about the culture in which you created from within yourself and the way you wanted your team to play, and I think that’s what we have to understand first and foremost. It’s great that we play those two teams, the top two ranked teams in the first four games of the year.
“I think great teams, it’s not that your opponent becomes faceless, it’s not that you disrespect them; it’s just that you understand how you want to prepare. I’m hoping that’s the way our kids go about it.”
