Five-star point guard Cole Anthony talks about his recruiting timeline

Team CP3 forward Wendell Moore Jr., the No. 2 player in North Carolina, talks about playing against NY Renaissance and Jalen Lecque, the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina at the EYBL Peach Jam.
Emory Cooler of Okatie, South Carolina, was crowned USA National Junior Princess at the USA National Miss pageant held at Disney World on Saturday. Get to know the 6-year-old who will now be representing South Carolina to the nation.
"At least a hundred" people were left bear-less after standing in the heat for hours at the Build-A-Bear Workshop located in Bluffton's Tanger Outlets. The national retailer closed all stores after an overwhelming response to "Pay Your Age Day."
A look inside the Costco that opened in Columbia in 2016. Plans for a Costco in Okatie have reached an ‘impasse,' but the popular chain continues to expand elsewhere in South Carolina — including a Mount Pleasant store expected to open in August.
Meet Charlie — an alligator affectionately named by locals who tends to hang out by the docks in a saltwater creek on Hilton Head. Charlie was recently spotted eating a shark, and is frequently seen dining on leftover bait near Skull Creek's docks.