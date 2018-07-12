Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) is one of three Tigers defensive lineman projected to go in the top 10 in the 2019 NFL draft, according to the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft.
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) is one of three Tigers defensive lineman projected to go in the top 10 in the 2019 NFL draft, according to the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo

Could Clemson put 3 Tigers in the top 10 of the 2019 NFL draft? This mock says ...

By Langston Wertz Jr.

July 12, 2018 09:21 PM

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated released an early look at potential top 10 picks in a 2019 NFL mock draft.

It had three Clemson defensive linemen in the top 10.

The mock draft has Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell going No. 4, Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence going No. 5 and Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins going No. 8.

Another Clemson defensive lineman, Austin Bryant, is being considered as a first-round pick.

The Tigers, who will be national title contenders this season, will hold their first practice on Aug. 3. Coach Dabo Swinney’s team opens the season against Furman Sept. 1 in Death Valley.

