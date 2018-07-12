Team CP3 forward Wendell Moore, Jr. talks about playing against Jalen Lecque at the EYBL Peach Jam
Team CP3 forward Wendell Moore Jr., the No. 2 player in North Carolina, talks about playing against NY Renaissance and Jalen Lecque, the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina at the EYBL Peach Jam.
A look inside the Costco that opened in Columbia in 2016. Plans for a Costco in Okatie have reached an ‘impasse,' but the popular chain continues to expand elsewhere in South Carolina — including a Mount Pleasant store expected to open in August.
"At least a hundred" people were left bear-less after standing in the heat for hours at the Build-A-Bear Workshop located in Bluffton's Tanger Outlets. The national retailer closed all stores after an overwhelming response to "Pay Your Age Day."
Emory Cooler of Okatie, South Carolina, was crowned USA National Junior Princess at the USA National Miss pageant held at Disney World on Saturday. Get to know the 6-year-old who will now be representing South Carolina to the nation.
Chester DePratter, an archaeology professor at USC, says the Indian shell ring in Sea Pines is similar to others in the Lowcountry except for its location: unlike most shell rings, it is not located next to the ocean or a tidal creek.
New discoveries by researchers excavating the Sea Pines shell ring -- which was made by Native Americans 4,000 years ago -- are shedding new light on the structure, and may one day answer the question as to whether it was permanently occupied.
Meet Charlie — an alligator affectionately named by locals who tends to hang out by the docks in a saltwater creek on Hilton Head. Charlie was recently spotted eating a shark, and is frequently seen dining on leftover bait near Skull Creek's docks.
Is a pedestrian is required to only enter a crosswalk when it is safe to do so? That's one of the important rules of the road guiding the interaction of vehicles and pedestrians that we cover in this video.
A 2,400-square-foot home on the Outer Banks is crumbling into the ocean near the Rodanthe Pier. Video shows part of the home's support structure being torn away by the waves. Video by Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.