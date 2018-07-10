Former NC State baseball coach Sam Esposito dies at 86; led Pack to College World Series

Former N.C. State baseball coach Sam Esposito passed away early Tuesday morning in Montezuma. He was 86.
Esposito won 513 games and four ACC titles in 21 years as the Wolfpack coach. He led his second N.C. State team to the College World Series in 1968.
Esposito also worked as an assistant coach for the Wolfpack basketball program under Norm Sloan in the 1960s and ‘70s. He was an assistant on the Wolfpack’s 1974 national championship team.
“He was at the root of every success story at N.C. State,” Wolfpack baseball coach Elliott Avent said on Tuesday.
Avent and basketball great Tommy Burleson visited Esposito, who retired as the baseball coach in 1987 and worked in an administrative role at the school until 2003.
Esposito was a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the N.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame. He was one of the best prep athletes in Chicago history, in three sports, and got a basketball scholarship to Indiana.
He made a pro career as a baseball player. He spent nine of his 10 seasons in the major leagues with his hometown White Sox. A utility infielder, Esposito was known for his defensive prowess. He helped the White Sox reach the World Series in 1959.
Comments