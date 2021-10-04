Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Belle Plaine def. Mankato West, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16, 13-25, 15-8
Brandon-Evansville def. Park Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12
Byron def. Owatonna, 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Thief River Falls, 25-7, 25-17, 25-16
East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11
Fillmore Central def. St. Charles, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Goodhue def. Rochester Lourdes, 3-2
Hill City def. Aitkin, 3-1
International Falls def. Hibbing, 25-15, 15-25, 28-26, 25-23
Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-6, 25-22, 25-7
Kaleidoscope Charter def. Chesterton Academy, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13
Lake of the Woods def. Roseau, 28-26, 25-18, 25-10
Lakeville South def. Edina, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16
Litchfield def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-12
Mahtomedi def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-10, 28-30, 25-9
Minneapolis South def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Edison, 3-0
Minneapolis Washburn def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-8
Mounds Park Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10
Nevis def. Verndale, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Nicollet def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 25-13, 15-9
Northfield def. Prior Lake, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 28-30, 18-16
Osseo def. Coon Rapids, 15-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-9
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Mounds View, 23-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14
Pine River-Backus def. Upsala, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16
Princeton def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-13
Red Lake County def. Bagley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
Schaeffer Academy def. Grand Meadow, 3-0
Simley def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15
Sleepy Eye def. Martin County West, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21
South Ridge def. North Woods, 25-21, 25-20, 25-8
St. Michael-Albertville def. Waconia, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Washington, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-8, 25-9, 25-7
St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22
Swanville def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19
Underwood def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Laporte, 25-7, 25-15, 25-9
Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 24-26, 18-16
White Bear Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22
Woodbury def. Concordia Academy, 25-11, 27-25, 25-18
