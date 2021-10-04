Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Belle Plaine def. Mankato West, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16, 13-25, 15-8

Brandon-Evansville def. Park Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12

Byron def. Owatonna, 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Thief River Falls, 25-7, 25-17, 25-16

East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11

Fillmore Central def. St. Charles, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Goodhue def. Rochester Lourdes, 3-2

Hill City def. Aitkin, 3-1

International Falls def. Hibbing, 25-15, 15-25, 28-26, 25-23

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-6, 25-22, 25-7

Kaleidoscope Charter def. Chesterton Academy, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13

Lake of the Woods def. Roseau, 28-26, 25-18, 25-10

Lakeville South def. Edina, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16

Litchfield def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-12

Mahtomedi def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-10, 28-30, 25-9

Minneapolis South def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Edison, 3-0

Minneapolis Washburn def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-8

Mounds Park Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10

Nevis def. Verndale, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17

Nicollet def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 25-13, 15-9

Northfield def. Prior Lake, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 28-30, 18-16

Osseo def. Coon Rapids, 15-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-9

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Mounds View, 23-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14

Pine River-Backus def. Upsala, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16

Princeton def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-13

Red Lake County def. Bagley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18

Schaeffer Academy def. Grand Meadow, 3-0

Simley def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15

Sleepy Eye def. Martin County West, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

South Ridge def. North Woods, 25-21, 25-20, 25-8

St. Michael-Albertville def. Waconia, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Washington, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-8, 25-9, 25-7

St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22

Swanville def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19

Underwood def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Laporte, 25-7, 25-15, 25-9

Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 24-26, 18-16

White Bear Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22

Woodbury def. Concordia Academy, 25-11, 27-25, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service