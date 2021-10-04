Munoz fired by Watford, 1st managerial exit of EPL season

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 file photo, Watford's head coach Xisco Munoz during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at the Tottenham Stadium in London, England, in London. England. Watford fired Xisco Munoz on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season. (AP Photo/Leila Coker, File) AP

Watford fired Xisco Munoz on Sunday, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season.

The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the standings having collected seven points from the opening seven games. His final game in charge was a 1-0 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," Watford said.

Munoz took charge at Vicarage Road last December and guided the club back to the Premier League with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season.

Watford said the appointment of a new manager was “imminent.”