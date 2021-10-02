Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 20, Black Hills 7
Adna 42, King's Way Christian School 7
Anacortes 48, Bellingham 0
Archbishop Murphy 46, Blaine 22
Auburn 40, Thomas Jefferson 18
Bainbridge 49, Kingston 3
Bellevue 49, Mercer Island 0
Blanchet 38, West Seattle 8
Bothell 16, Mount Si 10
Cascade (Everett) 34, Oak Harbor 27
Cashmere 55, Quincy 7
Castle Rock 55, Fort Vancouver 0
Central Valley 27, University 24
Chimacum 19, Vashon Island 0
Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 14
Cle Elum/Roslyn 34, Granger 6
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 48, Ferris 0
Columbia (Burbank) 59, Tri-Cities Prep 34
Columbia River 21, R.A. Long 3
Cusick 52, Curlew 33
East Valley (Spokane) 50, North Central 18
Eastlake 48, Redmond 8
Eastmont 45, Eisenhower 14
Eastside Catholic 16, Garfield 14
Edmonds-Woodway 33, Monroe 28
Ephrata 7, East Valley (Yakima) 6
Everett 28, Shorewood 27
Fife 49, Franklin Pierce 14
Forks 32, Raymond 6
Franklin 10, Chief Sealth 2
Friday Harbor 32, Coupeville 6
Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 0
Glacier Peak 49, Mariner 20
Granite Falls 48, Sultan 0
Hazen 35, Juanita 28
Hockinson 41, Woodland 0
Interlake 46, Evergreen (Seattle) 12
Kamiak 40, Jackson 6
Kamiakin 39, Southridge 6
Kennedy 40, Port Angeles 7
Kennewick 42, Hanford 7
King's 48, Cascade Christian 13
Lake Roosevelt def. Oroville, forfeit
Lake Stevens 40, Snohomish 6
Lake Washington 40, Newport-Bellevue 22
Lakes 62, Stadium 0
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 49, Medical Lake 8
Liberty (Spangle) 26, Colfax 0
Lincoln 45, Cleveland 0
Lincoln 48, Mount Tahoma 14
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27, Chewelah 0
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 56, Pilot Rock, Ore. 28
Lynden 51, Cedarcrest 21
Lynnwood 20, Shorecrest 18
Mark Morris 27, Hudson's Bay 21
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Ferndale 15
Mead 44, Cheney 0
Mount Vernon 48, Arlington 0
Mountain View 20, Kelso 17
Mountlake Terrace 34, Meadowdale 3
Mt. Rainier 23, Auburn Mountainview 15
Mt. Spokane 27, Lewis and Clark 0
Naches Valley 20, Grandview 0
Napavine 56, Montesano 47
Naselle 54, Mossyrock 12
Nathan Hale 26, Lakeside (Seattle) 7
Neah Bay 72, Darrington 8
Newport 14, Deer Park 13
Nooksack Valley 54, Meridian 6
North Creek 41, Inglemoor 7
North Kitsap 42, Olympic 7
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 20, Manson 8
O'Dea 35, Seattle Prep 13
Okanogan 55, Brewster 13
Olympia 42, South Kitsap 16
Omak 43, Colville 20
Onalaska 36, Toledo 6
Orting 21, Washington 7
Othello 20, Selah 19
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 28, Morton/White Pass 6
Peninsula 35, River Ridge 6
Pomeroy 104, Touchet 12
Post Falls, Idaho 51, Pasco 7
Pullman 35, West Valley (Spokane) 21
Puyallup 62, Rogers (Puyallup) 0
Rainier Beach 20, Ballard 7
Reardan 42, Kettle Falls 14
Richland 14, Chiawana 0
Ridgefield 39, Washougal 13
Riverside 24, Freeman 14
Seton Catholic 60, Columbia (White Salmon) 30
Silas 19, Bonney Lake 0
Skyline 27, Issaquah 10
Skyview 35, Prairie 12
South Whidbey 42, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 0
Squalicum 27, Sehome 0
Stanwood 49, Marysville-Getchell 0
Sumner 42, Bethel 0
Sunnyside 20, Wenatchee 10
Sunset, Ore. 39, Heritage 2
Union 47, Evergreen (Vancouver) 27
W. F. West 60, Shelton 20
Wahkiakum 50, Toutle Lake 14
Walla Walla 56, Hermiston, Ore. 14
Wellpinit 68, Columbia (Hunters) 18
West Valley (Yakima) 35, Davis 10
White Swan 30, Highland 0
Winlock 64, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 12
Woodinville 24, Moses Lake 13
Yelm 40, Capital 6
Zillah 70, La Salle 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Archbishop Murphy vs. Sedro-Woolley, ccd.
Grandview vs. Ellensburg, ppd.
Kiona-Benton vs. Naches Valley, ccd.
Port Angeles vs. North Mason, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments