Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Gallatin def. Oakland Southern, Md., forfeit
Aliquippa 35, Beaver Area 7
Allentown Dieruff 33, Stroudsburg 14
Ambridge 35, Hopewell 9
Annville-Cleona 41, Northern Lebanon 0
Apollo-Ridge 41, Summit Academy 22
Archbishop Wood 30, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14
Armstrong 37, Mars 0
Athens 50, Hughesville 0
Avon Grove 14, Academy Park 8
Avonworth 35, Keystone Oaks 0
Bald Eagle Area 15, Tyrone 9
Baldwin 21, Norwin 10
Beaver Falls 39, New Brighton 18
Bedford 55, Forest Hills 21
Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 14
Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit
Belmont Charter 8, Palumbo 6
Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7
Bensalem 6, Council Rock North 0
Bentworth 49, Jefferson-Morgan 48
Berks Catholic 40, Daniel Boone 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, North Star 6
Berwick 21, Tunkhannock 16
Bethel Park 26, West Allegheny 10
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Big Spring 42, Camp Hill 7
Bishop McCort 36, Somerset 0
Bishop Shanahan 34, Sun Valley 0
Boiling Springs 43, Camp Hill Trinity 7
Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8
Brookville 39, Moniteau 6
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6
California def. Avella, forfeit
Cambria Heights 36, Marion Center 18
Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18
Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield Area 27
Canton 26, Wellsboro 0
Carlisle 34, Chambersburg 7
Carlynton 6, Brentwood 0
Catasauqua 14, Mahanoy Area 6
Cedar Cliff 28, Hershey 7
Central Bucks South 42, Abington 14
Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 24
Central Dauphin 42, State College 21
Central Dauphin East 17, Cumberland Valley 10
Central Martinsburg 40, Richland 13
Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 7
Central York 60, South Western 0
Chartiers Valley 28, Blackhawk 13
Chartiers-Houston 27, Charleroi 10
Cheltenham 36, William Tennent 24
Chester 42, West Chester Henderson 27
Chestnut Ridge 53, Greater Johnstown 7
Chichester 41, West Chester East 6
Clairton 28, Bishop Canevin 18
Clarion Area 34, Kane Area 26
Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Coatesville 50, Oxford 20
Cocalico 28, Solanco 14
Columbia 48, Octorara 46
Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 7
Conestoga 32, Haverford 19
Conestoga Valley 35, Elizabethtown 21
Conrad Weiser 52, Schuylkill Valley 21
Cornell 34, Union Area 22
Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24
Council Rock South 48, Hatboro-Horsham 13
Cowanesque Valley 26, Towanda 19
Dallas 27, Williamsport 20
Danville 35, Montoursville 14
Deer Lakes 9, East Allegheny 7
Delaware Valley 20, Hazleton Area 18
Delone 49, Biglerville 0
Downingtown East 46, Unionville 13
Dubois 55, Bradford 0
Dunmore 17, Carbondale 8
ELCO 56, Pequea Valley 0
East Pennsboro 21, Susquehanna Township 14
Easton 44, Allentown Allen 8
Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0
Emmaus 41, Bethlehem Catholic 3
Ephrata 48, Lebanon 32
Erie McDowell 31, Erie Cathedral Prep 12
Exeter 77, Muhlenberg 7
Fairfield 31, Hanover 30
Father Judge 16, Penn Charter 14
Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Fort Cherry 29, Northgate 28
Fort Leboeuf 54, Fairview 7
Fox Chapel 28, Shaler 14
Frankford 45, Roxborough 0
Franklin Regional 36, Connellsville 0
Freeport 33, Valley 6
Garnet Valley 65, Ridley 37
Gateway 53, Greater Latrobe 7
General McLane 34, Warren 31
Gettysburg 70, Eastern York 26
Glendale 21, Tussey Mountain 0
Great Valley 48, Penn Wood 21
Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Springdale 0
Greenville 28, Mercer 7
Grove City 32, Sharon 13
Hamburg 47, Kutztown 34
Hampton 45, Greensburg Salem 6
Harrisburg 31, Altoona 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 66, Lower Dauphin 7
Hempfield 41, Lancaster McCaskey 6
Hickory 56, Titusville 7
Homer-Center 51, Penns Manor 20
Jersey Shore 38, Shamokin 0
Jim Thorpe 47, Pen Argyl 15
Juniata 37, Halifax 6
Juniata Valley 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 18
Kennard-Dale 17, New Oxford 7
Kennedy Catholic 18, Lakeview 15
Kennett 14, Downingtown West 3
Knoch 27, Indiana 26
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Lancaster Catholic 14
Leechburg 53, Jeannette 7
Lewisburg 26, Central Columbia 3
Linsly, W.Va. 26, McGuffey 21
Littlestown 35, York County Tech 0
Lower Moreland 41, Vaux Big Picture 12
Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 7
Mapletown 15, Monessen 8
Maplewood 30, Seneca 8
Marple Newtown 16, Radnor 13
Mastery Charter North 34, Latin Charter 28
McKeesport 41, Ringgold 0
Meadville 72, Conneaut Area 0
Mid Valley 24, Riverside 21
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 14
Milton Hershey 34, Mifflin County 30
Minersville 28, Pine Grove 14
Mohawk 37, Elwood City Riverside 0
Moon 28, South Fayette 13
Mount Carmel 40, Bloomsburg 12
Mount Lebanon 51, North Allegheny 20
Mount Pleasant 27, Yough 12
Mount Union 60, Moshannon Valley 47
Muncy 40, Northwest Area 6
Neshannock 58, Abraham Lincoln 14
Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 14
Neumann-Goretti 26, Bonner-Prendergast 20
New Castle 14, Montour 10
North Hills 14, Kiski Area 10
North Penn 42, Neshaminy 21
North Penn-Mansfield 35, Midd-West 14
North Schuylkill 56, Northern Lehigh 42
Northampton 21, East Stroudsburg South 20
Northern Bedford 24, Everett 0
Northern York 31, West Perry 14
Northwestern 39, Union City 0
Oil City 54, Franklin 8
Old Forge 54, Hanover Area 0
Owen J Roberts 7, Methacton 6
Palmerton 56, Schuylkill Haven 20
Palmyra 48, Red Land 41
Parkland 27, Whitehall 7
Penn Cambria 40, Central Cambria 20
Penn-Trafford 27, Woodland Hills 6
Penncrest 26, Harriton 8
Penns Valley 41, Bellefonte 14
Perkiomen Valley 56, Norristown 12
Pine-Richland 21, Penn Hills 14
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Seneca Valley 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Burrell 0
Pittston Area 21, Nanticoke Area 0
Pleasant Valley 42, Pocono Mountain East 8
Plum 23, Highlands 21
Pocono Mountain West 51, East Stroudsburg North 8
Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 10
Portage Area 49, United 12
Pottsgrove 36, Upper Merion 20
Pottsville 42, Southern Lehigh 26
Pottsville Nativity 35, Shenandoah Valley 26
Quakertown 36, Souderton 14
Red Lion 34, Northeastern 7
Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6
Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28
Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21
River Valley 43, Purchase Line 18
Rustin 43, Interboro 14
Salisbury 13, Palisades 10, OT
Saucon Valley 29, Bangor 22
Scranton 27, Wallenpaupack 21
Selinsgrove 40, Shikellamy 0
Serra Catholic 39, Shady Side Academy 7
Shenango 28, Burgettstown 6
Shippensburg 27, Mechanicsburg 7
Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, Ohio 14
South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 6
Southern Huntingdon 34, West Branch 21
Southmoreland 41, Derry 0
Spring Grove 34, Dover 14
Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 7
Springfield Montco 14, Wissahickon 6
St. Marys 35, Karns City 28
Steel Valley 40, Ligonier Valley 0
Sto-Rox 63, South Side 6
Strath Haven 17, Springfield Delco 14
Susquehannock 30, West York 12
Tri-Valley 53, Marian Catholic 0
Trinity 20, West Mifflin 19
Troy 42, Loyalsock 14
Union/AC Valley(FB) 36, Port Allegany 8
Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14
Upper Dauphin 36, Line Mountain 6
Upper Dublin 38, Harry S. Truman 0
Upper Moreland 41, New Hope-Solebury 14
Upper Perkiomen 29, Pottstown 0
Upper St. Clair 31, Peters Township 3
Valley View 38, Crestwood 7
Warwick 35, Manheim Central 28
Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit
Waynesboro 28, Greencastle Antrim 14
Waynesburg Central 27, Frazier 7
West Greene 41, Carmichaels 20
West Lawn Wilson 40, Penn Manor 6
West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit
Western Beaver 19, Seton-LaSalle 13
Western Wayne 42, Honesdale 0
Williams Valley 44, Panther Valley 14
Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27
Windber 63, Meyersdale 0
Wyalusing 19, Montgomery 14
Wyoming Area 19, Lakeland 14
Wyomissing 41, Southern Columbia 21
York 36, Dallastown Area 20
York Catholic 39, Bermudian Springs 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cambridge Springs vs. Iroquois, ccd.
Montrose vs. Lackawanna Trail, ccd.
Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
