Rodriguez scheduled to start for Boston against Washington

Boston Red Sox (89-70, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (65-94, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 178 strikeouts) Nationals: Josh Rogers (2-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +170, Red Sox -199; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Nationals Friday.

The Nationals are 35-43 on their home turf. Washington has slugged .418 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .543.

The Red Sox have gone 40-38 away from home. Boston is hitting a collective .261 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with an average of .294.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 157 hits and has 94 RBIs.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Josh Taylor: (back), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).