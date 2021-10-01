Hudson expected to start for St. Louis against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (69-90, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (89-70, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-12, 5.78 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (1-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -200, Cubs +170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Chicago will play on Friday.

The Cardinals are 44-34 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .410 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the club with a .538 slugging percentage, including 58 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Cubs are 30-48 on the road. Chicago has hit 207 home runs as a team this season. Ian Happ leads them with 24, averaging one every 19 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Genesis Cabrera earned his fourth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Codi Heuer registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 71 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Happ leads the Cubs with 102 hits and is batting .223.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, .277 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .282 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Yadier Molina: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Patrick Wisdom: (wrist), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (soreness), Austin Romine: (undisclosed), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (oblique).