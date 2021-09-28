Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians won their last home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new identity.

The home finale was the club’s final game in Cleveland as the Indians, ending a 106-year run in a city where the name will forever be attached to legendary players like Bob Feller, Larry Doby and Jim Thome.

The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.

Cleveland won two World Series (1920 and 1948) as the Indians, and came close to winning it all in 1995, 1997 and 2016 only to twice lose in heartbreaking fashion. Now, baseball’s longest current title drought carries on under a new name.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants first baseman and home run leader Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb and his availability for the final week of the regular season and playoffs is unclear.

The Giants said an X-ray Monday showed the broken bone and that Belt will “continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and timetable for his return.”

The injury is a big blow for the NL West leaders, who begin a home series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night still seeking to close out their first division title since 2012.

NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous day.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, the Chiefs spent the day breaking down film and going through their normal Monday meetings with coordinators Steve Spagnuolo, Eric Bieniemy and Dave Toub in charge.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances.

Gordon’s agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist, confirmed that Gordon was headed to Kansas City on Monday and planned to sign on to the practice squad. The expectation is he will join the active roster as soon as he’s up to speed.

The 30-year-old Gordon was one of the league’s dynamic players early in his career in Cleveland, where he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving during the 2013 season. But he quickly became entangled in off-the-field issues, leading to six suspensions over a span of six years, five of them for some form of substance abuse.

SOCCER

UEFA has been forced to abandon its attempt to ban Super League clubs Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid from the Champions League due to court action over the governing body’s attempt to punish the rebellion.

A Spanish court injunction in June led to UEFA initially pausing the disciplinary case against the clubs who refused to renounce the project which collapsed in April. A renewed demand last week from a Madrid judge for UEFA officials to comply with the ruling not to sanction the clubs led to the disciplinary case being officially scrapped on Monday night.

BOXING

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Dominican boxer who was hospitalized after a brutal knockout on the undercard to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight was in a “good condition,” his boxing manager said on Monday.

Lenin Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas following a big punch by British opponent Callum Smith in the second round of their light-heavyweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Castillo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in London.

Event promoter Eddie Hearn alleviated some initial concern by saying an hour after the incident that the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive.”

Castillo’s manager, Raul Pastrana, has told The Associated Press that Castillo has been released from the hospital.

SUMO

TOKYO (AP) — Sumo great Hakuho is retiring at the age of 36, marking the end of an era in Japanese traditional sport.

The Mongolian-born Yokozuna, or grand champion, Hakuho has won a record 45 tournaments, including 16 perfect victories, which is also a record.

He has decided to retire because of a right knee injury, according to Japan’s NHK national television. He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo.

COURTS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas district attorney has rejected a felony sexual assault charge filed earlier this year by Austin police against the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Luke Armstrong was charged in April related to an incident in 2018. A woman told police in November 2020 that she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house in Austin. Because she was 16 at the time and he was 18, Luke Armstrong was charged with sexual assault of child. He had been free on a personal bond.

According to online Travis County court records, the case was recorded as “DA Rejection/No Charges Filed” on Aug. 24.