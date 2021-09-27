Blue Jackets blank shorthanded Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Jean-Francois Berube blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL exhibition hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Jean-Francois Berube and Jet Greaves made 20 and eight saves respectively to help lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-0 shutout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Yegor Chinakhov opened the scoring 16:28 into the game and Adam Boqvist’s first of the preseason at 4:10 of the third extended the lead to 2-0. Emil Bemstrom’s wrist shot goal at 17:43 of the third ended the scoring.

Despite outplaying Columbus for much of the game, the Penguins lost because they could not solve the Blue Jackets’ goaltending tandem.

Tristan Jarry, the Penguins beleaguered No. 1 goaltender took the loss. Jarry finished with eight saves in 31:34 of game action. He was replaced by Filip Lindberg, who stopped 12 of 13 shots.

Pittsburgh did not have its full complement of stars for their exhibition season opener as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are recuperating from surgeries. Crosby had surgery on his left wrist on Sept. 8 and is expected to miss six weeks while Malkin will miss the first two months of the season after having knee surgery.

CANADIENS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

At Montreal, Josh Anderson score twice, Christian Dvorak netted his first goal for Montreal and assisted on three others, and Jonathan Drouin finished with two assists in a win over Toronto.

Michael Pezzetta also scored twice, including an empty-net goal, for the Canadiens.

Jake Allen stopped all 15 shots he faced, before giving way to Kevin Poulin, who turned away 20 of 22.

David Kampf scored a short-handed goal and Ondrej Kase added another score for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto’s Jack Campbell allowed three goals on 12 shots in half the game. Petr Mrazek turned away seven of eight shots.

BLUES 2, STARS 1, OT

In St. Louis, Sam Anas’ goal 1:43 into overtime powered St. Louis to a win over Dallas.

Off-season trade acquisition Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues. His power play goal at 19:01 of the second tied the game at 1-1.

Joel Hoffer made 11 saves and was credited with the win. He replaced No. 1 goaltender Jordan Binnington, who played the first period and recorded 12 saves on 13 shots.

Riley Tufte scored Dallas’ lone goal, and goaltenders Braden Holtby and Jake Oettinger split time in goal. Holtby started and played the opening 40 minutes, making 15 saves on 16 shots. Oettinger, who replaced Holtby for the third period and overtime, stopped 12 of 13 shots but allowed Anas’ game-winner.