Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 50, Imbler 0
Alsea 49, Siletz Valley Early College 6
Amity 54, Yamhill-Carlton 24
Astoria 8, Stayton 7
Beaverton 55, Southridge 28
Bonanza 38, Tulelake, Calif. 25
Burns 37, Ontario 14
Canby 55, St. Helens 13
Central Linn 76, Oakridge 0
Clackamas 52, Nelson 0
Corvallis 19, Central 14
Crane 56, Elgin 12
Crater 28, Springfield 6
David Douglas def. Barlow, forfeit
Dayton 38, Blanchet Catholic 8
Dufur 42, Enterprise 14
Echo 57, Monument/Dayville 12
Eddyville 53, Jewell 7
Elkton 21, Yoncalla 2
Grant 10, Franklin 7
Henley 16, La Pine 12
Heppner 34, Kennedy 28
Hidden Valley 36, Sweet Home 16
Jefferson PDX 34, Lincoln 14
Jesuit 44, Westview 42
Knappa 41, Clatskanie 0
Lake Oswego 48, Sheldon 17
Lakeridge 30, South Medford 7
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 42, Sherman/Condon Co-op 20
Marist 41, Cascade Christian 16
Mazama 21, Eagle Point 20
McDaniel 20, Wells 12
McKay 31, Forest Grove 28
McNary 41, Bend 21
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 59, South Wasco County 25
Mohawk 54, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 12
Mountainside 28, Sherwood 14
North Eugene 38, Crook County 14
North Medford 31, Liberty 27
North Salem 47, Hillsboro 20
North Valley 35, Elmira 12
Oakland 42, Jefferson 30
Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 35, Hood River 21
Pine Eagle 45, Huntington 6
Powder Valley 56, Cove 22
Powers 19, Riddle 13
Redmond 77, Parkrose 7
Reedsport 45, Rogue River 6
Regis 60, Gervais 0
Richland, Wash. 48, Hermiston 0
Ridgeview 21, Putnam 13
Roosevelt 22, Milwaukie 14
Roseburg 41, McMinnville 0
Salem Academy 14, Colton 0
Siuslaw 15, Gladstone 7
South Salem 42, Mountain View 35
South Umpqua 41, Philomath 8
St. Mary's 43, Harrisburg 14
St. Paul 67, Camas Valley 22
Summit 26, Sprague 6
Sunset 49, Aloha 0
Thurston 46, Willamette 0
Tigard 27, Newberg 23
Toledo 44, Monroe 36
Tualatin 41, West Salem 7
Union 36, Wallowa 22
Vale 12, New Plymouth, Idaho 6
Warrenton 48, Sutherlin 36
West Albany 42, Crescent Valley 20
West Linn 24, Camas, Wash. 14
Weston-McEwen 12, Stanfield 7
Willamina 70, Corbett 60
Wilsonville 52, Scappoose 41
Woodburn 21, North Marion 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Banks vs. Rainier, ccd.
Coquille vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Creswell vs. Lowell, ccd.
Glendale vs. Gold Beach, ccd.
Klamath vs. Madras, ccd.
Milwaukie vs. Henley, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
