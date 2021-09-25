Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bottineau 20, St. John 6

Dickinson 33, Watford City 14

Fargo North 42, Grand Forks Red River 8

Fargo Shanley 33, Jamestown 13

Hettinger/Scranton 44, Beach 20

Hillsboro/Central Valley 41, Carrington 0

May-Port CG 50, Larimore 18

Midway-Minto 61, Mandaree 0

Minot 31, Williston 0

New Salem-Almont 48, Richardton-Taylor 12

Sheyenne 36, Bismarck Legacy 7

South Border 28, Napoleon/G-S 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
