Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archie 28, St. Joseph Le Blond 24
Ash Grove 39, Miller 6
Aurora 58, Springfield Catholic 6
Ava 45, Salem 6
Blair Oaks 53, Versailles 17
Boonville 32, California 8
Bowling Green 28, Mark Twain 14
Carthage 42, Branson 14
Central (Park Hills) 64, Potosi 7
Central (Springfield) 27, Sarcoxie 8
Centralia 20, Clark County 0
Christian Brothers College 59, St. Louis University 27
Cole Camp 14, Wellington-Napoleon 9
East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20
Excelsior Springs 35, Harrisonville 26
Fort Osage 31, Belton 3
Grain Valley 14, Kearney 7
Hallsville 28, Osage 0
Hannibal 48, Mexico 21
Hayti 72, Chaffee 6
Highland 24, South Shelby 8
Holden 22, Lexington 8
Jackson 50, Sikeston 7
Jasper 34, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 6
Jefferson (Festus) 61, Bayless 20
Joplin 56, Willard 7
KC East Christian, Kan. 24, Schuyler County 20, 4OT
Kennett 45, East Prairie 6
Knob Noster 44, Carrollton 6
Lamar 35, Cassville 3
Lebanon 31, Glendale 28
Liberty (Mountain View) 50, Willow Springs 7
Lockwood/Golden City 59, Greenfield 0
Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0
Marceline 46, Paris 8
Marquette 42, Pattonville 7
Marshfield 28, East Newton 14
McDonald County 35, Seneca 7
Missouri Military Academy 12, Confluence Academy 0
Mountain Grove 49, Cabool 6
Nevada 54, Monett 14
North County 50, Agape Boarding 14
North Shelby 52, Knox County 14
Penney 33, Lathrop 7
Pierce City 55, Clever 20
Republic 48, Ozark 28
Rockwood Summit 34, Parkway North 7
Rolla 35, Parkview 8
Savannah 27, Benton 0
Scotland County 52, Salisbury 14
St. Pius X (Festus) 36, Herculaneum 8
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Chillicothe 0
Thayer 40, Houston 14
Union 35, St. Clair 0
Warsaw 37, Adrian 13
Washington 44, Ft. Zumwalt South 36
Waynesville 45, Hillcrest 26
West Plains 40, Kickapoo 10
Windsor (Imperial) 24, DeSoto 16
