Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 22, LaFayette 6

Allatoona 35, Wheeler 13

Andrews, N.C. 41, North Georgia Falcons 16

Apalachee 22, Eastside 21

Appling County 41, Wayne County 7

Archer 38, Dunwoody 0

Armuchee 45, Weaver, Ala. 7

Athens Academy 45, Hebron Christian Academy 13

Atkinson County 30, Turner County 28

Augusta Christian 48, First Baptist, S.C. 6

Augusta Prep 47, John Hancock 6

Baldwin 45, Westside-Macon 0

Benedictine Military 49, Ware County 42

Bleckley County 21, Dodge County 19

Bowdon 35, Trion 13

Bremen 49, Clarkston 8

Brentwood 49, Trinity Christian-Dublin 14

Brookstone 29, Whitefield Academy 28

Brookwood 31, Marietta 26

Brunswick 17, Glynn Academy 14, OT

Buford 41, Central Gwinnett 0

Burke County 41, Cross Creek 8

Cairo 21, Merritt Island, Fla. 3

Calhoun County 42, Baker County 0

Calvary Christian 59, Notre Dame Academy 14

Calvary Day 42, Strong Rock Christian 14

Cedar Grove def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit

Cedar Shoals 42, East Hall 8

Central-Carrollton 35, Heard County 20

Chapel Hill 32, North Springs 7

Charlton County 35, Clinch County 34

Chattahoochee County 36, Marion County 19

Cherokee Bluff 40, Gilmer 6

Cherokee County, Ala. 53, Coosa 0

Clarke Central 34, Jackson County 30

Coahulla Creek 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12

Coffee 10, Camden County 7

Collins Hill 34, East Coweta 0

Colquitt County 52, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Columbia 34, Towers 6

Commerce 20, Mt. Paran Christian 13

Cook 41, Brantley County 13

Crisp County 30, Upson-Lee 8

Dacula 54, Lanier 20

Dade County 21, Pepperell 20

Darlington 21, King's Ridge 14

Dawson County 31, White County 28

Dooly County 31, Dublin 28

Douglas County 35, Alexander 20

Effingham County 34, South Effingham 0

Elbert County 28, Lincoln County 16

Fellowship Christian School 40, St. Francis 7

Gainesville 20, Hillgrove 7

Gordon Lee 19, Southeast Whitfield 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Westminster 18

Haralson County 56, Banks County 0

Harlem 30, Richmond Academy 6

Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 22, Bethesda Academy 14

Holy Innocents' 51, Athens Christian 21

Houston County 20, Newton 13

Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13

Islands 14, Beach 6

Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 7

Kell 40, South Cobb 13

Kennesaw Mountain 51, Lassiter 7

Lowndes 21, Valdosta 0

Marist 50, Harrison 28

Mary Persons 47, Central-Macon 16

Metter 46, Jenkins County 0

Mill Creek 28, Grayson 14

Miller Grove 72, Druid Hills 12

Milton 42, McEachern 29

Mitchell County def. Miller County, forfeit

Mount Vernon 42, George Walton 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 20, Christian Heritage 7

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 26, Heritage School 14

Murphy, N.C. 54, Union County 24

Norcross 16, Meadowcreek 3

North Cobb 40, North Gwinnett 19

North Florida Christian, Fla. 50, Valwood 44

North Hall 38, West Hall 14

North Oconee 28, Madison County 0

Oconee County 35, Veterans 16

Oglethorpe County 31, Butler 0

Pacelli Catholic 22, Landmark Christian 0

Peachtree Ridge 14, Campbell 13

Pebblebrook 50, North Atlanta 21

Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0

Pinewood Christian 38, Tiftarea 8

Rabun County 70, Pickens, S.C. 14

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 47, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 0

Richmond Hill 37, Bradwell Institute 10

Ringgold 78, Murray County 0

Rome 45, Carrollton 27

Savannah Christian Prep 14, Mount de Sales 7

Southland 35, Edmund Burke 7

Southwest Georgia Academy 66, Robert Toombs 46

Sprayberry 43, Osborne 27

St. Andrew's 35, Memorial Day 14

Starr's Mill 42, Harris County 20

Stratford 27, Savannah Country Day 20

Terrell Academy 56, Brookwood School 47

Thomas County Central 24, Callaway 8

Thomas Jefferson 15, Central Fellowship 7

Tift County 24, Worth County 14

Toombs County 62, Riverside Military Academy 0

Towns County 14, Bethlehem Christian Academy 11

Treutlen 46, Telfair County 35

Unity Christian 36, Dominion Christian 6

Walton 31, Roswell 19

Washington County 46, Lamar County 20

Westlake 26, Shiloh 6

Wilcox County 17, Montgomery County 13

Winder-Barrow 45, Habersham Central 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grady vs. Villa Rica, ccd.

Midtown vs. Villa Rica, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

