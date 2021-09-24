Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bow 29, Souhegan 26

Hanover 41, John Stark 8

Keene 21, Windham 14

Laconia 34, Winnisquam 0

Londonderry 21, Pinkerton 10

Monadnock 45, Interlakes-Moultonborough 0

Nashua South 43, Nashua North 42

Newport 35, Fall Mountain 0

Raymond 15, Mascoma Valley 3

Trinity 14, Campbell 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alvirne vs. Salem, ppd.

Manchester Central vs. Manchester Memorial, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

