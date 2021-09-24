Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brownstown 48, Seymour 13
Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 0
Carroll (Flora) 34, Tri-Central 0
Caston 26, N. White 10
Centerville 49, Northeastern 0
Churubusco 47, Fremont 0
Columbus East 28, Floyd Central 14
Danville 43, Southmont 0
Eastern (Greentown) 49, Clinton Central 20
Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 6
Elkhart 37, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7
Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6
Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne North 7
Indpls Cathedral 51, Hammond Morton 0
Linton 47, N. Daviess 0
Mooresville 45, Franklin 14
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, Pendleton Hts. 0
N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0
Norwell 17, E. Noble 0
Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 0
Paoli 55, Eastern (Greene) 0
Pike Central 41, N. Knox 20
Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7
Salem 48, Corydon 0
Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16
Shenandoah 42, Hagerstown 0
Tipton 42, Northwestern 0
Warsaw 42, Goshen 0
Western 43, Cass 14
Winamac 28, Culver 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
