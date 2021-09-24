Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6

Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13

Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8

Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.

Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.

East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.

Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ppd.

PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.

Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

