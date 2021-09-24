Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bergen Catholic 17, Don Bosco Prep 0
Bordentown 26, Maple Shade 14
Central Regional 41, Raritan 17
Clearview Regional 17, Hammonton 7
Delsea 42, Deptford 7
Egg Harbor 21, Absegami 13
Glen Rock 14, Pompton Lakes 10
Haddon Heights 34, Cinnaminson 0
Hawthorne 48, New Milford 6
Holy Spirit 58, Pleasantville 0
Lower Cape May Regional 7, Clayton 0
Middle Township 50, Cumberland Regional 19
Middletown North 42, Howell 7
Nutley 41, Millburn 0
Ocean City 38, Seneca 0
Paramus 28, Mahwah 14
Park Ridge 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7
Pascack Valley 27, Bergenfield 14
Penns Grove 48, Buena Regional 20
Pennsville Memorial 33, Schalick 6
Pitman 50, Riverside 0
Ramapo 42, Lakeland 14
River Dell 33, Demarest 13
Shawnee 49, Vineland 13
Shore Regional 14, Barnegat 7
St. Augustine 31, Millville 17
St. Joseph-Hammonton 45, Eastern 2
St. Joseph-Metuchen 31, Piscataway 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Johnson 0
Triton 21, Bridgeton 13
Union 34, Elizabeth 0
Washington Township 21, Cherokee 14, OT
West Deptford 39, Collingswood 2
Wildwood 60, Gloucester City 22
Winslow 22, Camden 20, 2OT
Woodbridge 8, North Hunterdon 7
Woodstown 36, Gateway 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
