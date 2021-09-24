Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bergen Catholic 17, Don Bosco Prep 0

Bordentown 26, Maple Shade 14

Central Regional 41, Raritan 17

Clearview Regional 17, Hammonton 7

Delsea 42, Deptford 7

Egg Harbor 21, Absegami 13

Glen Rock 14, Pompton Lakes 10

Haddon Heights 34, Cinnaminson 0

Hawthorne 48, New Milford 6

Holy Spirit 58, Pleasantville 0

Lower Cape May Regional 7, Clayton 0

Middle Township 50, Cumberland Regional 19

Middletown North 42, Howell 7

Nutley 41, Millburn 0

Ocean City 38, Seneca 0

Paramus 28, Mahwah 14

Park Ridge 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Pascack Valley 27, Bergenfield 14

Penns Grove 48, Buena Regional 20

Pennsville Memorial 33, Schalick 6

Pitman 50, Riverside 0

Ramapo 42, Lakeland 14

River Dell 33, Demarest 13

Shawnee 49, Vineland 13

Shore Regional 14, Barnegat 7

St. Augustine 31, Millville 17

St. Joseph-Hammonton 45, Eastern 2

St. Joseph-Metuchen 31, Piscataway 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Johnson 0

Triton 21, Bridgeton 13

Union 34, Elizabeth 0

Washington Township 21, Cherokee 14, OT

West Deptford 39, Collingswood 2

Wildwood 60, Gloucester City 22

Winslow 22, Camden 20, 2OT

Woodbridge 8, North Hunterdon 7

Woodstown 36, Gateway 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

