Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 4A=
¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9
CLASS 2A=
¶ Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22
¶ Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Benjamin 62, Roby 50
¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Lingleville 48, Moran 0
OTHER=
¶ FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
¶ McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
¶ Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.
¶ Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.
¶ Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.
¶ Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments