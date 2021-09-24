Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Park 41, Sun Valley 6
Aliquippa 62, Quaker Valley 0
Allegany, Md. 21, Albert Gallatin 14
Armstrong 49, Knoch 6
Athens 46, Wyalusing 6
Avonworth 12, South Side 7
Bald Eagle Area 14, Penns Valley 0
Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 0
Bedford 70, Westmont Hilltop 20
Bellwood-Antis 42, Glendale 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 46, Blacklick Valley 13
Berwick 28, Williamsport 21, OT
Bethel Park 28, Franklin Regional 13
Bethlehem Catholic 28, Bethlehem Liberty 21
Bethlehem Freedom 38, Nazareth Area 21
Boiling Springs 52, Susquenita 8
Butler 40, General McLane 20
California 34, Mapletown 28
Cambria Heights 42, West Shamokin 21
Canon-McMillan 61, Baldwin 7
Canton 42, Northwest Area 0
Carmichaels 42, Bentworth 7
Central Bucks East 3, Abington 0
Central Bucks West 42, Pennsbury 14
Central Cambria 44, Greater Johnstown 8
Central Dauphin East 34, State College 13
Central Martinsburg 46, Penn Cambria 6
Central Mountain 29, Milton 20
Central Valley 56, New Castle 7
Central York 68, Dover 21
Charleroi 28, Waynesburg Central 7
Chartiers Valley 49, Hopewell 7
Clearfield 48, Bellefonte 0
Coatesville 48, West Chester Henderson 0
Conestoga Valley 35, Lancaster McCaskey 7
Conneaut, Ohio 42, Reynolds 22
Cornell 34, Shenango 16
Cumberland Valley 27, Altoona 14
Daniel Boone 33, Ephrata 14
Danville 47, Central Columbia 6
Deer Lakes 6, Valley 0
Delone 24, Littlestown 13
Donegal 28, ELCO 14
Dubois 21, Ridgway 6
Dunmore 34, Riverside 0
East Stroudsburg South 57, Pocono Mountain East 6
Eisenhower 14, Cambridge Springs 0
Elizabeth Forward 40, Bethlehem Center 7
Elizabethtown 13, Cedar Crest 12
Emmaus 84, East Stroudsburg North 0
Erie Cathedral Prep 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 20
Fairfield 14, Bermudian Springs 13
Farrell 40, Sharpsville 0
Father Judge 38, William Tennent 0
Fort Hill, Md. 35, Hollidaysburg 33
Franklin 23, Conneaut Area 16
Garden Spot 56, Pequea Valley 0
Garnet Valley 42, Strath Haven 7
Gettysburg 28, Susquehannock 14
Governor Mifflin 49, Episcopal Academy 26
Greensburg Salem 35, Indiana 14
Grove City 41, Fairview 8
Halifax 20, Renaissance Academy 0
Hamburg 36, Tri-Valley 18
Hampton 27, Highlands 7
Hanover 48, York County Tech 24
Hazleton Area 28, Dallas 21, OT
Hempfield 27, Warwick 21
Hickory 55, Mercyhurst Prep 13
Imani Christian Academy 14, Jeannette 7
Jersey Shore 56, Shikellamy 20
Juniata 8, Middletown 7
Kane Area 29, Punxsutawney 0
Karns City 41, Brookville 7
Kennard-Dale 42, York Suburban 10
Kennett 31, Chichester 14
Kiski Area 7, West Allegheny 0
Lackawanna Trail 60, Holy Redeemer 27
Lake-Lehman 40, Hanover Area 7
Lakeland 33, Carbondale 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Northern Lebanon 2
Lancaster Catholic 49, Annville-Cleona 14
Laurel 48, Elwood City Riverside 0
Leechburg 41, Springdale 22
Lewisburg 62, Midd-West 6
Ligonier Valley 62, Carrick 12
Mahanoy Area 20, Minersville 13
Malvern Prep 37, Berks Catholic 7
Manheim Central 24, West Lawn Wilson 21
Manheim Township 48, Cocalico 21
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 48, George School 6
Mastery Charter North 36, Philadelphia Central 18
McGuffey 46, Frazier 13
Meadville 41, Warren 0
Mercer 21, Maplewood 7
Mercersburg Academy 36, Delco Christian 18
Methacton 21, Norristown 13
Moniteau 44, Bradford 38
Montoursville 26, Loyalsock 21
Moon 42, Fox Chapel 28
Mount Lebanon 48, Hempfield Area 14
Mount Pleasant 34, Southmoreland 7
Muncy 42, Sayre Area 8
Nanticoke Area 7, Susquehanna 6
Neshannock 49, Freedom Area 6
Neumann-Goretti 30, Conwell Egan 6
New Oxford 31, Eastern York 0
North Penn 21, Pennridge 14
North Penn-Mansfield 34, Towanda 7
North Pocono 13, Wallenpaupack 6
North Star 47, Meyersdale 0
Northampton 52, Allentown Allen 0
Northern Cambria 17, United 14
Northern Lehigh 35, Palisades 7
Northern York 28, East Pennsboro 2
Northwestern Lehigh 53, Bangor 24
Octorara 54, Lebanon 0
Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 13
Old Forge def. Montrose, forfeit
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Fort Cherry 6
Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 8
Penn Hills 21, Upper St. Clair 14
Penn Manor 21, Solanco 17
Perkiomen Valley 28, Spring-Ford 22
Philadelphia George Washington 20, South Philadelphia 14
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 44, Penn Charter 16
Philipsburg-Osceola 21, Moshannon Valley 14
Pine-Richland 21, Gateway 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 24, North Allegheny 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 31, East Allegheny 14
Pleasant Valley 28, Allentown Dieruff 12
Plum 29, Mars 0
Pocono Mountain West 9, Stroudsburg 3, OT
Pottsgrove 31, Phoenixville 0
Pottsville 43, Lehighton 8
Pottsville Nativity 34, Panther Valley 0
Quakertown 31, Upper Dublin 0
Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0
Richland 58, Bishop McCort 8
Ridley 45, Radnor 14
Rochester def. Burgettstown, forfeit
Saegertown 35, Union City 28
Saucon Valley 35, Blue Mountain 14
Schuylkill Haven 14, Pine Grove 7
Schuylkill Valley 28, Kutztown 8
Scranton 15, Honesdale 6
Scranton Prep 41, Western Wayne 14
Seneca 26, Iroquois 14
Seneca Valley def. Norwin, forfeit
Shamokin 34, Mifflinburg 27
Sharon 40, Fort Leboeuf 27
Shenandoah Valley 26, Marian Catholic 9
Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 14
Souderton 35, Council Rock South 7
South Allegheny 56, Yough 8
South Fayette 35, Greater Latrobe 7
South Park 54, Brownsville 0
South Western 42, Red Lion 35
Southern Columbia 40, Mount Carmel 13
St. Marys 42, Clarion Area 39
Steel Valley 42, Brentwood 6
Sto-Rox 65, Shady Side Academy 12
Titusville 28, North East 24
Twin Valley 37, Conrad Weiser 34
Tyrone def. Huntingdon, forfeit
Union/AC Valley(FB) 41, Elk County Catholic 0
Unionville 20, Interboro 19
Valley View 48, West Scranton 0
Washington 35, Chartiers-Houston 0
West Greene 48, Avella 0
West Perry 30, Mechanicsburg 19
Westinghouse 56, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 12
Williams Valley 13, Bloomsburg 6
Wilson 42, Southern Lehigh 14
Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 22
Wissahickon 43, New Hope-Solebury 7
Wyoming Area 27, Crestwood 0
Wyomissing 48, Fleetwood 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carlynton vs. Serra Catholic, ppd.
Freeport vs. Derry, ppd.
Woodland Hills vs. North Hills, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
