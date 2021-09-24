Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brighton 35, East 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The loss of McCaffrey is a big blow to the Panthers. Before their Week 3 game, McCaffrey accounted for 41% of the Panthers' total offense.
Comments