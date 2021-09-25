Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 41, Central Clinton, DeWitt 10

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque, Senior 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    
