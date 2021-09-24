Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6
¶ Austin Akins 43, Buda Hays 27
¶ Austin Anderson 38, Pflugerville 27
¶ Baytown Sterling 14, Beaumont United 7
¶ Cypress Ridge 24, Houston Spring Woods 12
¶ Edinburg 34, Mission 14
¶ Euless Trinity 48, Hurst Bell 0
¶ Fort Bend Travis 68, Fort Bend Austin 0
¶ Houston Lamar 49, Houston MSTC 6
¶ Irving Nimitz 27, Richardson 0
¶ Katy 45, Katy Seven Lakes 3
¶ Killeen Harker Heights 49, Killeen Ellison 8
¶ Laredo Alexander 24, Laredo Nixon 7
¶ League City Clear Springs 64, Conroe 27
¶ Longview 56, West Mesquite 28
¶ McAllen 42, Brownsville Porter 28
¶ North Garland 14, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0
¶ Pasadena Dobie 55, Channelview 49
¶ Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Hastings 0
¶ PSJA 42, Edinburg Economedes 7
¶ SA Northside Clark 17, SA Churchill 0
¶ SA Northside Holmes 41, SA Northside Jay 14
¶ SA Northside Taft 42, San Antonio Harlan 35
¶ Smithson Valley 41, New Braunfels 24
¶ Spring Westfield 56, Aldine Davis 0
¶ The Woodlands 62, Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Mexico 0
¶ Weatherford 47, Haltom 16
¶ Weslaco 42, Donna North 3
CLASS 5A=
¶ Angleton 48, Rosenberg Terry 13
¶ Austin LBJ 48, Austin Achieve 6
¶ Barbers Hill 41, Humble Kingwood Park 20
¶ Carrollton Smith 41, Dallas Molina 28
¶ Denton Ryan 27, Frisco Wakeland 3
¶ EP Burges 28, EP Jefferson 22
¶ EP Chapin 43, EP Austin 13
¶ Fort Bend Hightower 16, Manvel 12
¶ Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24
¶ FW Eastern Hills 31, FW Carter-Riverside 20
¶ FW North Side 35, FW South Hills 0
¶ Grapevine 42, Carrollton Creekview 26
¶ Mansfield Timberview 56, Joshua 14
¶ Marble Falls 42, Austin William Travis 8
¶ Mission Memorial 27, Edcouch-Elsa 21
¶ Montgomery 62, Conroe Oak Ridge 32
¶ Pflugerville Connally 52, Bastrop Cedar Creek 28
¶ SA Memorial 34, SA Highlands 30
¶ Willis 35, Klein Collins 28
CLASS 4A=
¶ Andrews 14, Lubbock Estacado 7
¶ Houston Furr 27, Houston Kashmere 14
¶ Houston North Forest 27, Yates 26
¶ Houston Washington 41, Houston Scarborough 0
¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9
CLASS 2A=
¶ McCamey 34, Anthony 2
CLASS 1A=
¶ Aspermont 45, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
¶ Claude 54, Darrouzett 2
¶ Follett 38, Paducah 29
¶ Hedley 72, Lazbuddie 40
¶ May 77, Blum 14
¶ Miami 81, Silverton 31
¶ Morton 49, Lamesa 0
¶ Sterling City 58, Happy 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Grapevine Faith 42, SA Holy Cross 0
OTHER=
¶ FW Benbrook 23, FW Dunbar 12
¶ Houston Heights 50, Houston Westbury 6
¶ Katy Tompkins 32, Katy Cinco Ranch 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
