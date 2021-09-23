Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Spokane
Chiefs 6, Americans 1
First Period
1. Spokane, Friedt-Mohr 1 (Larson, Jacobson) 5:48.
2. Tri-City, Jean 2 (Sloan, Lemonnier) 11:10.
3. Spokane, Larson 3 (Bonni, Jacobson) 16:43.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
4. Spokane, Fricker 3 (Thornton, Gross) 8:25.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
5. Spokane, Atchison 1 (Cicek, Gizowski) 1:08.
6. Spokane, Weinstein 1 (Larson, Jacobson) 4:06.
7. Spokane, Cheveldayoff 1 (Cunningham, Cicek) 16:30.
Penalties — McMillan Tc (roughing) 12:17; McMillan Tc (10-minute misconduct) 12:17; Crampton Spo (roughing) 12:17; Crampton Spo (10-minute misconduct) 12:17; Dragicevic Tc (roughing) 19:42; Cheveldayoff Spo (roughing) 19:42; Weinstein Spo (roughing) 19:42.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Tri-City: Avakyan (L, ). Spokane: Panghli (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-1; Spokane: 0-0.
Referees — Anthony Guzzo, . Linesmen — Jeremi Del Campo.
Attendance — 00 at Spokane.
Comments