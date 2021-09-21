Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Bagley, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Avail Academy def. LILA, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15

Barnum def. Carlton, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20

Chaska def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13

Eagan def. Lakeville North, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21

East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Eden Prairie def. Buffalo, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21

Ely def. International Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Faribault def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20

Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-16, 25-6

Irondale def. White Bear Lake, 25-14, 25-23, 25-8

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Madelia, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19

Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-4, 25-7, 25-13

Mahtomedi def. North St. Paul, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21

Maple Lake def. Monticello, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19

Marshall def. Worthington, 25-20, 25-15, 25-8

McGregor def. Northland, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17

Mesabi East def. Deer River, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Milaca def. Aitkin, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23

Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12

Nevis def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-11, 25-4

New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18

Osakis def. Swanville, 25-6, 25-17, 25-16

Paynesville def. Montevideo, 25-22, 29-27, 25-13

Pequot Lakes def. Pine River-Backus, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13

Perham def. Park Rapids, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Proctor def. Duluth East, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12

Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-23, 25-8, 25-21

Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19

Rockford def. Mound Westonka, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19

Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20

Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-13, 25-15, 25-9

Sibley East def. Tri-City United, 28-26, 25-27, 25-16, 25-13

St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Two Rivers def. Hastings, 25-7, 25-11, 25-14

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9

Wayzata def. Edina, 25-12, 25-11, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

