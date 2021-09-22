Sports

Texans rookie Mills to start at QB Thursday against Panthers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Ron Schwane AP
HOUSTON

Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.

Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Later Tuesday the Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve which means that he must miss at least three games.

Culley said the Texans plan to promote Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0).

Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Deshaun Watson was not an option to fill in in the wake of Taylor’s injury after Culley said Monday that he would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games.

Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

Before Taylor was put on IR, Culley said the Texans (1-1) could explore signing another quarterback next week if Taylor remains out.

Rookie receiver Nico Collins was also placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Collins, who was a third-round pick in this year's draft, has a shoulder injury.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

Mike Preston: The Ravens’ offense has done its part. It’s time for the defense to catch up.

Updated September 22, 2021 5:41 AM

Hockey

Goal for Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom: ‘Get back to where I was’ before cancer

Updated September 22, 2021 5:39 AM

Golf

The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits: Who’s on the teams — and who isn’t. Who has the TV coverage. And what to know if you’re going.

Updated September 22, 2021 5:37 AM

Football

Dieter Kurtenbach: The 49ers are challenging one of my strongest football beliefs

Updated September 22, 2021 5:37 AM

Football

J. Brady McCollough: USC coaching search heat check: These are the hottest — and coldest — candidates

Updated September 22, 2021 5:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service