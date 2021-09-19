Sports

Timbers beat LAFC 2-1 to move into 5th place in West

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) has his shot blocked by Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
PORTLAND, Ore.

George Fochive scored the go-ahead goal on a header in the 68th minute and the Portland Timbers beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Sunday night.

The Timbers (11-10-4) moved into fifth place in the Western Conference and extended their undefeated streak to five games.

Dairon Asprilla had an early goal for Portland. Cristian Arango tied it on a penalty in the first half, his fifth straight game with a goal.

Los Angeles (9-10-6) had won three in a row. It had an eight-game winless streak this summer to drop to 11th in the standings, but rebounded and went into the game in eighth, just a point back of Portland and Minnesota.

Portland went ahead in the 21st minute on Asprilla’s header. But a short time later a handball in the box gave LAFC a penalty that Arango buried. Portland’s Sebastian Blanco was handed a yellow card for arguing that the ball hit him on the side, not on the arm. It was Arango’s fifth straight game with a goal.

UNION 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help Philadelphia beat Orlando City.

Jamiro Monteiro played a one-touch pass to Pzybylko for a first-time finish from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Kai Wagner also scored for Philadelphia (9-7-8). The Union snapped a three-game unbeaten streak and won for just the second time since Aug. 4.

Ruan Gregório Teixeira scored for Orlando City (10-7-8). It has lost three straight following a seven-game unbeaten streak.

MONTREAL 2, FIRE 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored in the 60th minute, James Pantemis made four saves and Montreal beat Chicago.

With the win, Montreal (10-8-7) moved past Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago (6-14-5) had an own goal.(backslash)

