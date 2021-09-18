Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Center-Stanton 75, Drayton 6
Trenton 46, Drake/Anamoose 33
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Center-Stanton 75, Drayton 6
Trenton 46, Drake/Anamoose 33
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Here’s our first recap from Saturday’s game that was delayed almost two hours because of weather.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments