Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 58, Wallowa 0

Alsea 32, Jewell 24

Banks 35, Hidden Valley 0

Cascade 31, Mazama 28

Chiawana, Wash. 41, Hermiston 12

Clackamas 56, Reynolds 7

Crane 60, Union 0

Crater 15, Churchill 13

Creswell 34, Central Linn 12

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

David Douglas 58, Gresham 30

Dufur 48, Sherman/Condon Co-op 8

Eagle Point 13, Willamette 6

Echo 68, Huntington 6

Eddyville 47, Siletz Valley Early College 6

Elmira 36, Phoenix 30

Estacada 30, Seaside 14

Gaston 58, Taft 0

Gaston def. Vernonia, forfeit

Glencoe 50, Beaverton 49

Gold Beach 58, Bonanza 12

Grant 42, McDaniel 0

Henley 38, Crook County 14

Heppner 14, Stanfield 0

Hillsboro def. Centennial, forfeit

Hillsboro def. St. Helens, forfeit

Hosanna-Triad 34, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 14

Jefferson 32, Toledo 22

Jefferson PDX 16, Wells 12

Jesuit 20, Camas, Wash. 10

Joseph 20, Monument/Dayville 6

Kennedy 48, Colton 8

La Grande 37, Vale 12

La Pine 37, Dayton 16

Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13

Marist 42, Gladstone 14

McMinnville 23, Oregon City 21

McNary 41, Grants Pass 0

Mountain View 31, Sprague 28

Myrtle Point 60, Glendale 0

Nestucca 30, Sheridan 22

North Douglas 53, North Lake 6

North Medford 28, Sherwood 21

North Valley 41, Cottage Grove 14

Nyssa 38, Ontario 6

Parkrose def. La Salle, forfeit

Philomath 32, Woodburn 12

Pine Eagle def. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, forfeit

Powder Valley 50, St. Paul 40

Prospect 72, Gilchrist 25

Rainier 57, Amity 22

Redmond 73, The Dalles 12

Regis 26, Salem Academy 0

Riddle 26, Elkton 25

Roosevelt 42, Franklin 21

Roseburg 34, Southridge 12

Sandy 14, Barlow 7

Santiam 52, Gervais 0

Sheldon 42, Newberg 28

Silverton 14, South Albany 2

Siuslaw 50, Sisters 0

South Umpqua 60, Corbett 29

St. Mary's 20, Pleasant Hill 14

Summit 20, Bend 0

Sutherlin 46, Valley Catholic 18

Sweet Home 14, Madras 13

Thurston 58, Springfield 0

Tigard 30, Mountainside 13

Tillamook 21, Stayton 7

Tualatin 43, Aloha 0

Weiser, Idaho 48, Baker 12

West Albany 21, Dallas 9

West Linn 28, Sunset 14

West Salem 36, South Salem 28

Westview 55, Century 7

Willamina 29, Clatskanie 20

Yamhill-Carlton 20, Newport 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camas Valley vs. Mohawk, ccd.

Culver vs. Warrenton, ccd.

Lowell vs. Oakland, ccd.

Marshfield vs. North Bend, ccd.

Milwaukie vs. North Marion, ccd.

North Eugene vs. Klamath, ccd.

Triangle Lake vs. Crow, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 2:28 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 2:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service