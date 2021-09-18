Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 42, Tumwater 35
Asotin 31, Reardan 0
Battle Ground 42, Prairie 7
Bellevue 56, Lincoln 35
Bremerton 50, Kingston 0
Cascade (Everett) 40, Mountlake Terrace 14
Central Valley 41, Ferris 0
Chewelah 33, Liberty (Spangle) 12
Chiawana 41, Hermiston, Ore. 12
Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0
Darrington 60, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22
Highline 62, Renton 8
Issaquah 41, Kent Meridian 20
Jackson 14, Inglemoor 13
Kalama 32, La Center 26
Kamiak 47, Everett 20
Kamiakin 43, Richland 15
Lake Stevens 20, O'Dea 3
Lakes 26, Mount Tahoma 12
Liberty 48, Newport-Bellevue 13
Lynden 15, Squalicum 12
Lynden Christian 40, Cedarcrest 14
Mark Morris 35, Columbia River 15
Marysville-Pilchuck 63, Marysville-Getchell 13
Mercer Island 41, Hazen 12
Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7
Mount Si 39, Post Falls, Idaho 38, OT
Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14
Napavine 40, North Beach 0
Olympic 28, Bainbridge 24
Onalaska 62, Wahkiakum 10
Othello 20, East Valley (Yakima) 12
Pomeroy 58, Liberty Bell 12
R.A. Long 28, Hudson's Bay 12
Ridgefield 35, Hockinson 0
Sedro-Woolley 44, Lakewood 0
Shelton 33, Centralia 6
Skyline 44, Blanchet 7
Snohomish 21, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Sumner 26, Puyallup 21
Tenino 78, Seton Catholic 26
Toppenish 59, Wahluke 7
W. F. West 38, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28
Washougal 41, Woodland 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Castle Rock vs. Elma, ccd.
East Valley (Spokane) vs. West Valley (Spokane), ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
