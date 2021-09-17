Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aquinas 57, Westby 6
Bangor 35, New Lisbon 20
Brookfield East 21, Brookfield Central 7
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14
Crivitz 35, Northern Elite 8
De Pere 19, Bay Port 15
DeForest 58, Beaver Dam 14
Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 34
Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 0
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 8
Laona-Wabeno 48, Wausaukee 14
Luxemburg-Casco 42, Little Chute 7
Mayville 42, Omro 11
Newman Catholic 55, Port Edwards 0
Nicolet 41, West Bend West 0
Northwestern 56, Cameron 0
Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan North 7
Oconto Falls 36, Menominee Indian 8
Oostburg 48, Random Lake 0
Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6
Racine Lutheran 64, Living Word Lutheran 8
Saint Croix Central 27, Somerset 0
Shiocton 2, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
St. Marys Springs 7, Campbellsport 0
Stratford 36, Nekoosa 0
Sun Prairie 50, Madison Memorial 7
Wauwatosa West 2, Wauwatosa East 0
Whitnall 35, Greenfield 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
