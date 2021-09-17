Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brandon Valley 13, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 10
Canton 42, Vermillion 7
Harrisburg 29, Sioux Falls Washington 23, OT
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Kadoka Area 6
Lower Brule 65, Takini 8
Oelrichs 46, Marty Indian 30
Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Rapid City Stevens 14
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, forfeit
Tiospa Zina Tribal 38, McLaughlin 28
Winnebago, Neb. 48, Todd County 12
Winner 61, Jim River 12
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Britton-Hecla 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
