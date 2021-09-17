Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 29, Portsmouth- Oyster River 0

Dover 39, Concord 19

Gilford-Belmont 41, Kingswood 6

Keene 26, Alvirne 7

Laconia 27, Stevens 22

Lebanon 27, Milford 14

Londonderry 29, Bishop Guertin 13

Merrimack 28, Nashua South 26

Monadnock 46, ConVal 0

Nashua North 14, Windham 10

Pinkerton 49, Salem 21

Plymouth Regional 28, Bow 6

Souhegan 50, Hollis/Brookline 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Kennett 0

Timberlane 47, Merrimack Valley 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Manchester Memorial vs. Goffstown, ccd.

___

