Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 21, El Dorado Springs 20

Ash Grove 44, Pierce City 0

Aurora 26, Mt. Vernon 7

Ava 59, Liberty (Mountain View) 24

BV Northwest, Kan. 49, Central (St. Joseph) 6

Battle 35, Hickman High School 22

Belton 49, Oak Park 28

Blue Valley, Kan. 67, Lee's Summit 36

Boonville 41, Blair Oaks 35

Branson 58, Neosho 28

Buffalo 36, Pleasant Hill 35

Burroughs 35, Lutheran South 0

Butler 44, Cole Camp 14

Cabool 27, Houston 26

California 36, Osage 34

Carthage 42, Webb City 14

Central (New Madrid County) 44, Doniphan 6

Central (Park Hills) 70, Cuba 0

Chillicothe 48, Cameron 7

Christian Brothers College 63, Vianney 6

DeSmet 33, Chaminade 7

Dexter 45, East Prairie 0

Diamond 35, Miller 12

East Atchison 54, DeKalb 6

East Buchanan 22, Penney 12

Fair Grove 63, Forsyth 13

Farmington 48, Ritenour 6

Fort Osage 58, Raytown 20

Francis Howell 51, Ft. Zumwalt West 14

Ft. Zumwalt East 32, Francis Howell North 27

Ft. Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7

Ft. Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Mountain View) 20

Ft. Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Wentzville) 20

Glendale 41, Bolivar 27

Grain Valley 48, Truman 13

Hallsville 34, Eldon 20

Hannibal 62, Fulton 12

Harrisonville 36, Warrensburg 27

Helias Catholic 49, Granite City, Ill. 0

Hillsboro 42, North County 7

Holden 18, Crest Ridge 0

Hollister 37, Marshfield 27

Holt 27, Timberland 20

Jackson 48, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0

Joplin 44, Carl Junction 6

KC Sumner, Kan. 32, East (Kansas City) 0

Kearney 35, Ruskin 0

Kelly 27, Charleston 20

Kennett 61, Caruthersville 6

Kickapoo 40, Parkview 0

King City 64, Pattonsburg 6

Kirksville 63, Moberly 22

Kirkwood 34, Ladue Horton Watkins 18

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 56, Savannah 49

Lafayette County 35, Lee's Summit Community Christian 21

Lamar 48, Nevada 22

Lebanon 58, Waynesville 20

Lee's Summit North 41, Raymore-Peculiar 14

Lincoln 34, Scotland County 12

Lincoln College Prep 64, KC Sumner, Kan. 0

Lindbergh 47, Webster Groves 7

Lockwood 70, Appleton City 20

Lockwood/Golden City 70, Appleton City/Montrose 20

Logan-Rogersville 28, Cassville 13

Louisiana 48, Crystal City 28

Lutheran (St. Charles) 50, Hermann 0

Macon 32, Highland 30

Malden 54, Chaffee 6

Marceline 37, Fayette 0

Marionville 48, Central (Springfield) 0

Marquette 38, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 2

McDonald County 31, Monett 14

Mexico 43, Marshall 16

Mid-Buchanan 48, Lathrop 7

Monroe City 44, Centralia 6

Mountain Grove 37, Willow Springs 7

Nixa 21, Republic 10

North Callaway 56, Van-Far 0

North Shelby 58, Schuyler County 0

Oakville 55, Hazelwood West 26

Odessa 29, Oak Grove 21

Orchard Farm 25, Brentwood 24

Owensville 62, St. James 11

Ozark 52, Willard 0

Palmyra 23, Brookfield 6

Paris 44, Bayless 22

Park Hill South 44, William Chrisman 21

Parkway North 59, Riverview Gardens 0

Perryville 21, Fredericktown 14

Plattsburg 22, North Platte 16

Polo 13, Gallatin 12

Quincy Notre Dame, Ill. 22, Duchesne 6

Reeds Spring 62, Springfield Catholic 28

Rock Port 70, West Nodaway 24

Rockhurst 21, Blue Springs South 7

Rolla 56, Hillcrest 6

Sarcoxie 28, Stockton/Sheldon 20

Seneca 35, East Newton 7

Skyline 48, Slater 16

South Callaway 41, Montgomery County 28

South Holt 20, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 18

South Shelby 35, Clark County 20

Southern Boone County 24, Versailles 20

St. Joseph Le Blond 44, St. Joseph Christian 16

St. Louis University 63, Normandy 12

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 42, St. Francis Borgia 0

St. Michael 41, Tipton 6

St. Pius X (Festus) 24, Jefferson (Festus) 20

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14, Maryville 13

St. Vincent 49, Herculaneum 0

Ste. Genevieve 41, Potosi 21

Strafford 69, Clever 6

Thayer 47, Salem 6

Trenton 26, Putnam County 0

Union 49, Pacific 22

Valle Catholic 42, St. Dominic 7

Warrenton 42, St. Charles 8

Warsaw 48, Sherwood 12

Wellington-Napoleon 41, Lone Jack/Kingville 0

West Plains 53, Camdenton 21

West Platte 39, Lawson 0

Windsor 49, Cass-Midway 8

Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 50, St. Charles West 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

