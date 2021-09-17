Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Attica/Argonia 60, Oxford 8
Axtell 62, Rock Hills 14
Burlingame 57, Hartford 6
Canton-Galva 50, Washington County 0
Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0
Eudora 14, Bonner Springs 7
Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 20
Manhattan 70, Highland Park 0
Mill Valley 41, SM East 10
Minneola 12, South Gray 6
Moscow 67, Burrton 20
Northern Valley 84, Deerfield 18
Olathe West 56, SM South 13
Osborne 58, Lakeside 8
Oswego 49, Altoona-Midway 0
Quinter 54, Oberlin-Decatur 6
Sedan 58, Burden Central 8
Solomon 64, Rural Vista 0
South Central 50, Kiowa County 0
Spearville 48, Ingalls 0
Thunder Ridge 56, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 6
Yates Center 52, St. Paul 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ccd.
Clifton-Clyde vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Herington vs. Rural Vista, ccd.
Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ccd.
Northeast-Arma vs. Southeast, ccd.
Sublette vs. Sedgwick, ccd.
