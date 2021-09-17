Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Attica/Argonia 60, Oxford 8

Axtell 62, Rock Hills 14

Burlingame 57, Hartford 6

Canton-Galva 50, Washington County 0

Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0

Eudora 14, Bonner Springs 7

Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 20

Manhattan 70, Highland Park 0

Mill Valley 41, SM East 10

Minneola 12, South Gray 6

Moscow 67, Burrton 20

Northern Valley 84, Deerfield 18

Olathe West 56, SM South 13

Osborne 58, Lakeside 8

Oswego 49, Altoona-Midway 0

Quinter 54, Oberlin-Decatur 6

Sedan 58, Burden Central 8

Solomon 64, Rural Vista 0

South Central 50, Kiowa County 0

Spearville 48, Ingalls 0

Thunder Ridge 56, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 6

Yates Center 52, St. Paul 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ccd.

Clifton-Clyde vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Herington vs. Rural Vista, ccd.

Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ccd.

Northeast-Arma vs. Southeast, ccd.

Sublette vs. Sedgwick, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

