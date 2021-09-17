Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 56, Heritage 0
Alexandria 28, Elwood 14
Bloomington South 20, Terre Haute South 0
Brownsburg 39, Fishers 21
Brownstown 43, N. Harrison 12
Carmel 44, Lawrence North 14
Cass 26, Northwestern 20
Castle 37, Vincennes 7
Center Grove 53, Indpls N. Central 7
Centerville 69, Tri 6
Central Noble 56, Fremont 13
Charlestown 37, Providence 21
Churubusco 35, Prairie Hts. 0
Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28
Concord 21, Goshen 12
Danville 14, Tri-West 7
Decatur Central 41, Mooresville 27
Delphi 34, Tri-Central 6
Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0
Eastern (Greentown) 33, Carroll (Flora) 13
Fountain Central 42, Attica 13
Franklin Central 30, Avon 23
Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Ft. Wayne North 9
Ft. Wayne Northrop 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Ft. Wayne Snider 17, Homestead 14
Gibson Southern 63, Southridge 9
Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42
Heritage Christian 20, Indpls Scecina 14
Huntington North 34, Bellmont 17
Indpls Brebeuf 41, Culver Academy 13
Indpls Cathedral 37, Columbus North 13
Indpls Chatard 62, Southport 17
Indpls Lutheran 55, Cascade 0
Indpls Roncalli 45, Guerin Catholic 21
Jasper 31, Ev. Mater Dei 13
Jennings Co. 10, Madison 6
LaVille 49, Caston 14
Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14
Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 14
Lapel 34, N. Decatur 20
Lawrenceburg 41, Franklin Co. 0
Lebanon 47, Frankfort 6
Leo 40, E. Noble 32
Logansport 21, McCutcheon 6
Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6
Mattawan, Mich. def. S. Bend Riley, forfeit
Milan 39, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6
Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0
Mishawaka Marian 35, S. Bend Adams 3
Mississinewa 49, Oak Hill 21
Monroe Central 23, S. Adams 0
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Delta 31
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48, Forest Park 7
N. Daviess 72, Rock Creek Academy 0
N. Knox 39, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6
N. Putnam 35, Cloverdale 13
N. Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16
New Albany 42, Columbus East 38
New Palestine 38, Pendleton Hts. 3
New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
NorthWood 44, Wawasee 14
Norwell 35, New Haven 18
Osceola Grace 15, S. Central (Union Mills) 12
Owen Valley 24, Northview 14
Paoli 50, W. Washington 22
Penn 31, Elkhart 3
Peru 48, Maconaquah 20
Pike Central 24, Washington 12
Plainfield 31, Greenwood 28
S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 0
S. Putnam 21, Eastern Hancock 7
Salem 48, Clarksville 13
Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0
Sheridan 50, Clinton Prairie 12
Southmont 41, Crawfordsville 14
Southwood 47, Wabash 0
Sullivan 45, S. Vermillion 33
Switzerland Co. 22, Oldenburg 6
Tippecanoe Valley 26, N. Judson 10
Tipton 42, Lafayette Catholic 28
Traders Point Christian 40, Frontier 0
Triton 35, Culver 24
Triton Central 27, Indian Creek 9
Twin Lakes 46, Benton Central 8
W. Lafayette 56, Rensselaer 0
W. Noble 13, Fairfield 6
Warsaw 36, Northridge 3
Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 20
Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 6
Westfield 34, Hamilton Southeastern 21
Whiteland 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 6
Winchester 32, Union Co. 19
Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6
