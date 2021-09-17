Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Calhoun 56, Woodstock 16
Cambridge 7, Creekview 0
Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6
Cedartown 42, Heard County 0
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 7, Buford 0
Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14
Colquitt County 55, Heritage-Conyers 0
Dutchtown 16, Union Grove 7
East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6
Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0
Jeff Davis 34, Long County 12
John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6
LaGrange 48, Kendrick 6
Lanier County 48, Baconton 14
Madison County 22, Druid Hills 21
Metter 56, Portal 0
North Cobb 42, Etowah 0
Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0
Pickens 45, Union County 7
Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13
South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33
Southern Prep, Ala. 35, Stewart County 6
Swainsboro 39, Dublin 7
Trion 49, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 0
Unity Christian 66, Praise 6
Walker 55, Community Christian 18
Warner Robins 49, Houston County 9
Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.
Grady vs. Northview, ccd.
Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.
Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.
Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
