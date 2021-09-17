Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Calhoun 56, Woodstock 16

Cambridge 7, Creekview 0

Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6

Cedartown 42, Heard County 0

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 7, Buford 0

Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14

Colquitt County 55, Heritage-Conyers 0

Dutchtown 16, Union Grove 7

East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6

Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0

Jeff Davis 34, Long County 12

John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6

LaGrange 48, Kendrick 6

Lanier County 48, Baconton 14

Madison County 22, Druid Hills 21

Metter 56, Portal 0

North Cobb 42, Etowah 0

Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0

Pickens 45, Union County 7

Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13

South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33

Southern Prep, Ala. 35, Stewart County 6

Swainsboro 39, Dublin 7

Trion 49, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 0

Unity Christian 66, Praise 6

Walker 55, Community Christian 18

Warner Robins 49, Houston County 9

Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.

Grady vs. Northview, ccd.

Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.

Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.

Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

