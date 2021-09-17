Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 1A=
¶ Balmorhea 66, Marfa 16
¶ Blanket 61, Zephyr 0
¶ Dime Box 70, Richland Springs 22
¶ Happy 62, Kress 12
¶ Hermleigh 50, Robert Lee 0
¶ Imperial Buena Vista 52, Sierra Blanca 7
¶ Lamesa Klondike 45, Meadow 0
¶ May 63, Evant 6
¶ McLean 22, Lefors 0
¶ Mertzon Irion County 61, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
¶ Rankin 79, Leakey 34
¶ Rotan 51, Veribest 0
¶ Saint Jo 59, Campbell 8
¶ Sterling City 52, Borden County 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Abilene Christian 35, Ladonia Fannindel 31
¶ Irving The Highlands 48, Garland Christian 0
OTHER=
¶ Angleton def. Wisdom , forfeit
¶ Katy Tompkins 57, League City Clear Creek 7
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 46, Wilson 0
¶ Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Spruce , forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bryan Rudder vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, ccd.
Colmesneil vs. High Island, ccd.
Dallas Shelton vs. Waco Reicher, ccd.
Fort Stockton vs. Monahans, ccd.
Fulshear vs. Clear Brook, ccd.
La Marque vs. West Columbia Charter, ccd.
La Vernia vs. Woodlands Legacy Prep, ccd.
Leonard vs. Detroit, ccd.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Woodville, ccd.
Premont vs. Victoria St. Joseph, ccd.
Roby vs. Rule, ccd.
Taylor vs. Austin William Travis, ccd.
Vidor vs. Bay City, ccd.
Wellington vs. Gruver, ccd.
Woodson vs. Newcastle, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
